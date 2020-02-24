Qbao Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Qbao token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $551,845.00 and approximately $4,447.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000179 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.