QLC Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,739.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $71,739.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Bitbns and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.02925938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00231698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00140734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinnest, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

