Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $96.35. 147,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,397. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.37.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

