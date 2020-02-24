Qredit (XQR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $916.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market capitalization of $319,616.00 and $916.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000165 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

