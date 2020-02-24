QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

QTS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

QTS stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 559,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

