Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KWR opened at $183.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.54 and a 200 day moving average of $161.23. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $141.79 and a twelve month high of $224.30.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.