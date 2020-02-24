QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.51 on Monday, reaching $83.52. 9,333,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,301,943. The company has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.