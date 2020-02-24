Quant (QNT) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Quant has a market cap of $46.57 million and $2.90 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00039963 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00467074 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001474 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010425 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012485 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.