Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 12,838 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 373.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

MTB stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

