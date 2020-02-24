Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 82,641 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3,021.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rollins by 2,219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.69. 63,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

