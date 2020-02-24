Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 8,839 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Garmin by 2,221.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.33. The company had a trading volume of 117,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,133. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $105.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

