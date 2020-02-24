Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 355.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $16.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.46. 3,071,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,082. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.17.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

