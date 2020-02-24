Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 14,044 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,044 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $7.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.37. 2,101,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,125. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

