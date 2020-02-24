Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 19,676 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

HAE stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,129. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

