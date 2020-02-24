Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 21,599 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after buying an additional 254,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after buying an additional 588,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,590. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,005 shares of company stock worth $13,829,763 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.