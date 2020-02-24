Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 95,367 Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,164,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $22,451,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,637,000 after acquiring an additional 528,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 521,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $29.23. 241,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,335. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.