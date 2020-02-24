Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,236,000 after purchasing an additional 385,706 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,532,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,252 shares of company stock worth $23,499,213 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.72. 136,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,765. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.81 and its 200-day moving average is $203.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.