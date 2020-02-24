Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 143.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,324,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,764. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

