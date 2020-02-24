Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.57. 1,400,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

