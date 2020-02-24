Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 21,584 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 251.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Avalara by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

AVLR stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.85. 608,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $1,783,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $873,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,286 shares in the company, valued at $55,551,955.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,620 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

