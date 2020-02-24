Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 27,994 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 346.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

UAL traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,241,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,244. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.06.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

