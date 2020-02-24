Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 9,296 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $12,022,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

ADS traded down $3.49 on Monday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

