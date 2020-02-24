Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,246. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.37%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,235. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

