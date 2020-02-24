Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 10,675 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,187,788,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,785 shares of company stock worth $15,030,985. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.72. 22,639,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,161,572. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

