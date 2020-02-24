Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 122,838 TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.02. 3,760,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,860. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

