Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 23,614 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 115.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $9,656,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.14. 1,655,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

