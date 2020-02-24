Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,398 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of General Motors by 36.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 78.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,124,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,211. General Motors has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

