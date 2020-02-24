Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.13. The stock had a trading volume of 51,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,059. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.