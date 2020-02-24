Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 537.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,452 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,145 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 211,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,475,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,487. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

