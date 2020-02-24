Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 568.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 94,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,582,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,864. The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

