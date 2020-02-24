Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Sealed Air stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

