Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 345,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.77. 3,247,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

