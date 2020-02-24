Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.13 Million Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 193.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after purchasing an additional 154,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,462,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GCI Liberty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $2,191,029.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.94. 25,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.