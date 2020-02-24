Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.24 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 253,843 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after buying an additional 240,213 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after buying an additional 212,571 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,550,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 247,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.91. 146,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,807. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

