Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,227 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ITUB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,248,642. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

