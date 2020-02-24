Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.66 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,899,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

