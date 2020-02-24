Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 144.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $16,894,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $33.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $726.58. 179,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,163. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $638.92 and a 12-month high of $873.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $794.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

