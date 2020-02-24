Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL traded down $4.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.52. 1,304,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,817. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.94 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.77.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.