Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.91. The company had a trading volume of 61,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

