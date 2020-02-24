Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 167.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth $605,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,887,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,378,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGN traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $198.17. 3,302,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,219. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

