Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.02 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.23. 17,909,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,700,762. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.