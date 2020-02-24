Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.13 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 41.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.06. 7,487,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,967. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

