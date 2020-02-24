Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.21 Million in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Carvana by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.11. 86,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,443. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $34.73 and a 12 month high of $115.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

