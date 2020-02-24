Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,093 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

KHC traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,517,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

