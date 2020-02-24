Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 46.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $188,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 79,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

