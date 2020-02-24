Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,112 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 56.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth $532,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.75. 3,006,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,429. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

