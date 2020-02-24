Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 84,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.48. 157,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,710. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $148.15 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.