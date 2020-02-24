Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,895 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Investec lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

