Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $279,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

