Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 19,893 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.25% of Childrens Place worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $5.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.30. 48,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,298. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLCE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush downgraded Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

